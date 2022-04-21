The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Increases Dividend to $0.93 Per Share

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.93 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

Travelers Companies has a payout ratio of 24.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Travelers Companies to earn $14.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $177.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.72. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $144.44 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.65. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.64.

In related news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $199,692.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $348,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $296,430,000 after acquiring an additional 887,224 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,265,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $198,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 448,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,129,000 after buying an additional 8,681 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,083,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

