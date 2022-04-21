The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 16,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in Southern by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,987,000 after purchasing an additional 80,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $169,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $990,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 332,516 shares of company stock valued at $23,808,569 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

Shares of SO opened at $76.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $81.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.52. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.12 and a 52-week high of $77.08.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.81%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

