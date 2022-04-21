The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Holdings Raised by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 86.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Southern in the third quarter worth $45,000. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SO opened at $76.50 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.12 and a 12 month high of $77.08. The company has a market capitalization of $81.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.81%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $169,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $308,822.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 332,516 shares of company stock worth $23,808,569 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

