The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Declares $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%.

Sherwin-Williams has a dividend payout ratio of 21.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sherwin-Williams to earn $11.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

NYSE SHW opened at $253.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $65.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $233.32 and a one year high of $354.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $255.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.91.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.26.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $803,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,745 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sherwin-Williams (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.