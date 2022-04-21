The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.41 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) will report sales of $19.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.17 billion to $19.89 billion. Procter & Gamble reported sales of $18.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full-year sales of $79.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $79.03 billion to $80.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $82.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $81.48 billion to $83.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Procter & Gamble.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.94.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 12,953 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $1,988,415.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,622 shares of company stock valued at $66,593,240 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $1,527,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG traded up $1.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $164.79. 151,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,171,938. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.15. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $130.29 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $398.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Procter & Gamble (PG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.