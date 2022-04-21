The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $44.96 on Wednesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.85 and a 200-day moving average of $48.64.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group (Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.