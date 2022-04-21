The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target to $19.00

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PAGS. Susquehanna cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group cut PagSeguro Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Itaú Unibanco raised PagSeguro Digital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised PagSeguro Digital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.25.

PAGS stock opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.67. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $61.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polianta Ltd increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,520,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,664,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 23,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

