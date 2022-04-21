The Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $719.41

The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 719.41 ($9.36) and traded as high as GBX 884 ($11.50). The Go-Ahead Group shares last traded at GBX 865 ($11.25), with a volume of 49,006 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on The Go-Ahead Group from GBX 1,030 ($13.40) to GBX 1,000 ($13.01) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.75. The company has a market cap of £371.31 million and a PE ratio of -8.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 720.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 718.47.

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides road and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Regional Bus, London & International Bus, UK Rail, and International Rail. The company offers bus operation services; and rail replacement, sub-leasing of rolling stock, maintenance and cleaning, and other contracted services.

