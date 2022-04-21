The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.59. The GDL Fund shares last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 12,743 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average of $8.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%.

In other The GDL Fund news, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in The GDL Fund by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 396,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 8,886 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of The GDL Fund by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 618,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The GDL Fund by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The GDL Fund in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,249 shares during the period.

About The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL)

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

