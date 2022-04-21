The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Clorox in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLX. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $132.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $148.38.

NYSE:CLX traded up $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $147.11. 1,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,893. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $127.02 and a 1 year high of $196.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.63. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 73.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.23.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 233.17%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

