The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$92.72.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. CIBC cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$105.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of TSE:BNS traded up C$0.26 on Friday, hitting C$86.38. 1,667,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,598,293. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$90.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$87.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$104.04 billion and a PE ratio of 10.79. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$75.84 and a 1-year high of C$95.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.07 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.79 billion. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.7799991 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.