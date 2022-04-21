The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Receives $41.60 Average PT from Brokerages

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.89.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZEK. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of AZEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company.

Get AZEK alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $23.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average of $34.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AZEK has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $51.32.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $259.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.70 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AZEK will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter G. Clifford bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $393,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sandra Lamartine bought 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,099.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 32,065 shares of company stock worth $946,833. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in AZEK during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in AZEK during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in AZEK during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AZEK during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in AZEK by 3,690.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

About AZEK (Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.