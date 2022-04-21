Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $203.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.06 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $57.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $71.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.49.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.35.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

