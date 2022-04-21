Tether Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. During the last seven days, Tether has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Tether has a market capitalization of $83.03 billion and $66.72 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00045704 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,080.89 or 0.07341558 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,107.07 or 1.00338315 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00035863 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00041431 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 85,613,951,816 coins and its circulating supply is 82,997,861,479 coins. Tether’s official website is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

