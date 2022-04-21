Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Increased to $375.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $313.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 61.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 target price (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,034.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $951.94.

Tesla stock opened at $977.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.08. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $546.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $931.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $978.90.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. Tesla’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total transaction of $3,267,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,871 shares of company stock worth $61,335,952. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

