Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.87 EPS

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.87, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 56.04% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.
THC traded up $4.68 on Wednesday, hitting $89.01. 2,361,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,582. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $51.02 and a twelve month high of $92.65. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.55.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $462,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
