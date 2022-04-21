Teloscoin Hits Market Cap of $665,633.63 (TELOS)

Teloscoin (TELOS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Teloscoin has a total market capitalization of $665,633.63 and $303.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Teloscoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Teloscoin has traded up 9.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.02 or 0.00185450 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00038355 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.19 or 0.00388562 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00044624 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00011148 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Teloscoin Profile

Teloscoin (CRYPTO:TELOS) uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

