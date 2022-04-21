Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.78

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €2.78 ($2.99) and last traded at €2.77 ($2.98), with a volume of 2843200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €2.77 ($2.98).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on O2D. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.53 ($2.72) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.76) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.80) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.37) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €2.80 ($3.01) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €2.87 ($3.08).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €2.54 and its 200 day moving average price is €2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

