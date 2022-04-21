Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) PT Lowered to $15.00

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a SEK 125 target price (up from SEK 123) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.67.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

ERIC stock opened at $8.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average of $10.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $14.39.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.089 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s payout ratio is 23.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERIC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 556,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 214,879 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth $505,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 623.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,544,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 813,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,111,000 after purchasing an additional 47,420 shares during the last quarter.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (Get Rating)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.