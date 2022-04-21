Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.78 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.83. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$2.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.57 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.72 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th.

