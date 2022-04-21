TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Shares Gap Up to $13.90

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.90, but opened at $14.44. TDCX shares last traded at $14.43, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Separately, HSBC started coverage on TDCX in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.17.

TDCX ( NYSE:TDCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in TDCX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TDCX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TDCX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TDCX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TDCX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $709,000. 8.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TDCX (NYSE:TDCX)

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

