TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.34 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) will post $15.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TD SYNNEX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.37 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.32 billion. TD SYNNEX reported sales of $5.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 161.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will report full-year sales of $62.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.15 billion to $63.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $65.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.36 billion to $66.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TD SYNNEX.
TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.30. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNX shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research
cut shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com
assumed coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.
In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total transaction of $82,107.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $93,236.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,707 shares of company stock valued at $684,087 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the third quarter worth $4,454,798,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 238.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,211,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,670,000 after purchasing an additional 853,416 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth $49,615,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth $45,377,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 29.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 542,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,464,000 after acquiring an additional 124,436 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of SNX stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,327. TD SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $96.09 and a 52-week high of $130.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 19.35%.
About TD SYNNEX (Get Rating)
TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.
Featured Articles
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TD SYNNEX (SNX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Wall Street analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) will announce $15.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TD SYNNEX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $15.37 billion. TD SYNNEX reported sales of $5.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 161.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will report full-year sales of $62.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.15 billion to $63.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $65.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.36 billion to $66.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TD SYNNEX.
TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share.
SNX has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research
cut shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.
In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total value of $82,107.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $98,434.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,707 shares of company stock valued at $684,087. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 54,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,613,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 29.1% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 38.0% during the first quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 18.6% during the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 16,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SNX traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.33. 1,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.02. TD SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $96.09 and a 1 year high of $130.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.35%.
About TD SYNNEX (Get Rating)
TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.
Featured Articles
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TD SYNNEX (SNX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.