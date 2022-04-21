TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.34 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) will post $15.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TD SYNNEX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.37 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.32 billion. TD SYNNEX reported sales of $5.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 161.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will report full-year sales of $62.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.15 billion to $63.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $65.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.36 billion to $66.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TD SYNNEX.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.30. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNX shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total transaction of $82,107.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $93,236.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,707 shares of company stock valued at $684,087 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the third quarter worth $4,454,798,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 238.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,211,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,670,000 after purchasing an additional 853,416 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth $49,615,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth $45,377,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 29.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 542,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,464,000 after acquiring an additional 124,436 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNX stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,327. TD SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $96.09 and a 52-week high of $130.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

About TD SYNNEX (Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TD SYNNEX (SNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.