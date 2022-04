TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.37. TAT Technologies shares last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 3,822 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised TAT Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.93.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

