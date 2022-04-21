Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $132.47

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $132.47 and last traded at $132.74, with a volume of 36791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.34.

TTWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.06.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.93 and a 200-day moving average of $164.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the transaction, the president now owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 33.3% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 18,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 20.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,728,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

