Tachyon Protocol (IPX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $296,601.00

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. In the last seven days, Tachyon Protocol has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Tachyon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0455 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tachyon Protocol has a market cap of $12.15 million and $296,601.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tachyon Protocol Coin Profile

IPX is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . Tachyon Protocol’s official website is tachyon.eco . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

Tachyon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tachyon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

