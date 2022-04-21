Synectics (LON:SNX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $107.91

Synectics plc (LON:SNX – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 107.91 ($1.40) and traded as high as GBX 125 ($1.63). Synectics shares last traded at GBX 125 ($1.63), with a volume of 14,036 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Synectics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £22.14 million and a P/E ratio of -43.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 115.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 108.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.33%.

Synectics Company Profile (LON:SNX)

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Systems and Security divisions. The Systems division provides integrated electronic surveillance systems based on its own proprietary technology for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil & gas applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synectics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synectics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.