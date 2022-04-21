Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Receives $28.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.71. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71. The stock has a market cap of $944.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 21.68 and a current ratio of 21.68.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $2.49. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $126.58 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 3,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $57,211.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,220.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,553 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,073. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 733,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,011,000 after acquiring an additional 26,278 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 460,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after acquiring an additional 148,500 shares during the period. Lexington Partners L.P. bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $545,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $545,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 601.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 402,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after buying an additional 345,050 shares during the period.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

