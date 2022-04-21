Symrise (ETR:SY1) Trading 0.2% Higher

Symrise AG (ETR:SY1 – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €109.10 ($117.31) and last traded at €108.05 ($116.18). 242,275 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €107.80 ($115.91).

The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €105.93 and a 200-day moving average price of €115.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

