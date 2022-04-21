Sweet Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,734 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Target by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $249.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $184.00 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The firm had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.59%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TGT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.23.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,333 shares of company stock valued at $21,462,753 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

