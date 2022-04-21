Sweet Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 16,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of FSI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.23. 48,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,516. The company has a market cap of $39.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Flexible Solutions International Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $4.50.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.