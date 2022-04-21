Sweet Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,500 Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 50,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.23.

NYSE SEE opened at $69.13 on Thursday. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.67 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 378.45%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.02%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

