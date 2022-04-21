Sweet Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 13,455 The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 175,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 209.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 110,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 74,994 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 23,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 251,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

NASDAQ:GT opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Nomura Instinet upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Nomura upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile (Get Rating)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.