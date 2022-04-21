Sweet Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 51.2% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGN traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $33.09. 1,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,171,138. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.52. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $39.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion and a PE ratio of 6.27.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 1,899.41% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

OGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

