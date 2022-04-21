Sweet Financial Partners LLC Makes New $268,000 Investment in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLPX. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 283.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000.

Shares of MLPX stock opened at $44.88 on Thursday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $45.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.29 and a 200-day moving average of $38.66.

