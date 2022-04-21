Sweet Financial Partners LLC Invests $363,000 in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 56,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 100.0% during the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 13,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 45,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,654,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $141.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.51. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $122.43 and a 52-week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.94%.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.88.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

