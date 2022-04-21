Sweet Financial Partners LLC Invests $333,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,823 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 289,407 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,218,000 after acquiring an additional 12,492 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 608.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 25,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $11,082,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $80.29 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $70.23 and a one year high of $106.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.09.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

