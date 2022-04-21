Sweet Financial Partners LLC Invests $253,000 in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in McDonald’s by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after buying an additional 372,512 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $458,000. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $256.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.02.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCD. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.96.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

