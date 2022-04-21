Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.400-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Super Micro Computer also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.40-$1.50 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SMCI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Super Micro Computer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $45.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.86. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $32.88 and a 1 year high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 3.00%. Super Micro Computer’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 39,612 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $1,630,826.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 9,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $374,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

