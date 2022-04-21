Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.61

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.61 and last traded at $13.61, with a volume of 252 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

SNPTF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.71.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. It operates through three segments: Optical Components, Optoelectronic Products, and Optical Instruments.

