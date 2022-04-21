Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Stock Price Down 6.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) dropped 6.3% during trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $33.00. The stock traded as low as $17.08 and last traded at $17.08. Approximately 26,553 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,971,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.23.

NOVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.79.

In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $190,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $82,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 56.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 645,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,300,000 after purchasing an additional 231,784 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 98.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 570,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,716,000 after acquiring an additional 283,766 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 7.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 67.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 2.21.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $65.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.66 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 57.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

