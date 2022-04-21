Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 65,389 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,006,026 shares.The stock last traded at $10.45 and had previously closed at $10.19.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SUMO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sumo Logic from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.31.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average of $13.28.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sumo Logic’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $59,340.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sumo Logic during the third quarter valued at $474,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Sumo Logic during the third quarter valued at $261,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Sumo Logic by 799.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 506,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after buying an additional 449,919 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sumo Logic by 36.0% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 47,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 12,560 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sumo Logic by 51.1% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 27,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 9,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

About Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

