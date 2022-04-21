Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.59

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.59 and traded as high as $22.00. Sturgis Bancorp shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 266 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $46.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.66.

Get Sturgis Bancorp alerts:

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Sturgis Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

Sturgis Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STBI)

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings and health savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sturgis Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturgis Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.