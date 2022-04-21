Student Coin Tops One Day Volume of $323,281.00 (STC)

Student Coin (STC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. In the last week, Student Coin has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One Student Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Student Coin has a market capitalization of $23.82 million and $323,281.00 worth of Student Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Student Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00034055 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00103557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Student Coin Coin Profile

Student Coin (STC) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 16th, 2018. Student Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,322,747,502 coins. Student Coin’s official Twitter account is @STARCHAIN_STC . Student Coin’s official website is bitjob.io . Student Coin’s official message board is medium.com/bitjob

According to CryptoCompare, “Student Coin builds a platform called STC Exchange that allows people to create and develop their own DeFi, NFT, personal, and startup tokens. The project supports students at over 500 universities, allowing them to build tokens, decentralize their loans, and fund startups. The mission of the Student Coin is to educate people about cryptocurrencies and to put personal tokenization into the mainstream. “

Buying and Selling Student Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Student Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Student Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Student Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Student Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Student Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.