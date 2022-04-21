Strike Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.21 Million (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 21st. Strike has a total market capitalization of $129.35 million and $10.21 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Strike has traded down 1% against the dollar. One Strike coin can now be purchased for approximately $40.92 or 0.00098333 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00045499 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,067.65 or 0.07371180 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,621.48 or 1.00011167 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00036564 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,160,865 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars.

