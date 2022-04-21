Stride (NYSE:LRN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stride had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $421.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Stride updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

LRN opened at $40.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.45. Stride has a 12 month low of $25.55 and a 12 month high of $41.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LRN. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Stride from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stride in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stride from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter worth about $9,839,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Stride by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Stride by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Stride by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter worth $380,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

