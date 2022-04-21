Stride (NYSE:LRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stride had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $421.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Stride updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $40.60 on Thursday. Stride has a 12 month low of $25.55 and a 12 month high of $41.20. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stride in the 4th quarter worth about $9,839,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Stride by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Stride by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Stride by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Stride in the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LRN. StockNews.com began coverage on Stride in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stride from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research raised their target price on Stride from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

