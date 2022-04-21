Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Short Interest Update

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 747,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 425.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Stratasys in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 845.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

SSYS stock opened at $21.22 on Thursday. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $42.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $167.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Stratasys’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SSYS shares. Cross Research upgraded Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Stratasys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Stratasys from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

