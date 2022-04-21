STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Strata Skin Sciences, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the dermatology market. Its products include the XTRAC laser(R) and VTRAC(R) excimer lamp systems for treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo and other skin conditions as well as the MelaFind (R) system used for identification and management of melanoma skin cancer. Strata Skin Sciences, Inc., formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc., is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania. “

Get STRATA Skin Sciences alerts:

Shares of SSKN opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $48.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.56. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $1.95.

STRATA Skin Sciences ( NASDAQ:SSKN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Joseph Moccia bought 33,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $52,281.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in STRATA Skin Sciences by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 874,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 13,496 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,583 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,376 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Western Standard LLC bought a new position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in the third quarter worth $875,000. 35.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STRATA Skin Sciences (Get Rating)

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STRATA Skin Sciences (SSKN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.