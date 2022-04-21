Strat Aero (LON:AERO) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.15

Strat Aero Plc (LON:AERO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.15 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.15 ($0.01). Strat Aero shares last traded at GBX 1.15 ($0.01), with a volume of 835,045 shares changing hands.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.15.
About Strat Aero (LON:AERO)
