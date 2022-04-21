StockNews.com Downgrades Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) to Sell

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

HASI has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

NYSE HASI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.06. 654,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,815. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.35 and its 200-day moving average is $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 18.82 and a current ratio of 18.82. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12-month low of $34.66 and a 12-month high of $65.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.83.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 59.38% and a return on equity of 10.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $203,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 25.6% during the third quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 182,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after buying an additional 37,250 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter worth about $934,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 206.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 89,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 59,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.